Angelina Flashes Engagement Ring, Big Smile Amid Proposal Details, UN Promotion

By Kat Giantis

Three days after Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt exploded the Internet with their engagement announcement, the slimline actress stepped out in Los Angeles with her massive rock on full display.

Decked out in her standard uniform of a body-hugging greige sheath, YSL bag and aviator sunglasses, Angelina exited the Roosevelt Hotel on Monday afternoon with her left hand aloft in order to give waiting paparazzi a clear shot of the sparkler Pitt spent a year designing with jeweler Robert Procop.

But just how did Brad offer up the ring, which is estimated to be worth anywhere from $500,000 and $1 million? Reports vary.

People mag reports the altruistic A-listers got engaged at their Los Angeles estate and spent the day together "savoring the moment until their kids returned home from school."

