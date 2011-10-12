Ashton's Alleged Fling Tells All About Their Hot Tubbing, Political Discourse

By Kat Giantis

Ashton Kutcher might want to think about carrying a confidentiality agreement in his back pocket the next time he parties it up during a boys weekend. The blonde who supposedly got up close and personal with Demi Moore's doofier half is talking. A lot.

Sara Leal, a 22-year-old administrative assistant, has landed on the cover of this week's Us Weekly and in the pages of the London Sun by blabbing about her alleged night of hot-tub-based passion and intimate conversation with Kutcher at the San Diego Hard Rock Hotel in the wee hours of Sept. 24, which also happened to be his sixth wedding anniversary.

Leal's confessions are best digested in bite-sized doses (and with generous smattering of allegedlys), so click on for the icky rundown ...