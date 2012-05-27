Awkward PDA Alert: Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony Reunite in Las Vegas

By Kat Giantis

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony keep their commitments, at least their professional ones. The estranged couple hit the stage in Las Vegas on Saturday night for a live version of their "¡Q'Viva! The Chosen" variety show, which ended with them holding hands and sharing a semi-uncomfortable embrace in front of a sold-out crowd.

J.Lo, 42, and Marc, 43, who called time on their seven-year marriage in July and quickly rebounded with significantly younger squeezes (she with tattooed 25-year-old backup dancer Casper Smart; he with towering, top-heavy 24-year-old model Shannon De Lima), performed separately during the show.

But the audience went crazy when the parents of 4-year-old twins Max and Emme wrapped things up by putting on a very public show of friendliness, although our amateur analysis of their body language points to some slight unease (click on to judge for yourself).

After the show, J.Lo met up with Smart (aka, future hubby No. 4) at a shindig to celebrate her new single, "Goin' In." They departed hand-in-hand in the wee hours of the morning.

