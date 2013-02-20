Baby buzz burbles around the Beckhams

Victoria Beckham David baby rumors

By Kat Giantis

If you've been asking yourself, "Hey, what's going on with Victoria Beckham's womb? It's been empty for nineteen long months," then a dubious British tabloid report has you covered. The less-than-reliable Closer magazine (via Bang) claims that it overheard the erstwhile Posh Spice hinting about adding to her brood of four with soccer star hubby David.

"Victoria was making cheeky comments to everyone at Fashion Week who congratulated her about David's Paris move [to the Saint-Germain team] and asked her is she's planning on opening a Paris boutique," alleges a source. "She quipped, 'Maybe, and maybe we'll get a Paris baby, too!'"

We have a hard time picturing the smile-averse fashion designer quipping about anything, or coming out with something as inane as "a Paris baby," but, please, continue on, unnamed snitch: "She's besotted with Harper and says she'd love another girl."

In addition to ridiculously adorable daughter Harper Seven, Victoria and David are parents to sons Brooklyn, 13, Romeo, 10, and Cruz, 8.

"Timing wise, now works for her as she's just done all the hard work of getting them settled into London for the next few years," continues the insider. "David's been doing most of the work with the boys over the past few weeks, while Victoria prepared for New York Fashion Week, and although he loves every moment he spends with them, he'd like some time to unwind. He's not sure he can handle another one in nappies and sleepless nights."

Still, both have talked publicly about the possibility of baby No. 5.

"We might have one more or two more, you never know," David said last year. "We're not thinking about it yet, but if it happens, great … we're busy people and we're enjoying the four kids that we've got already and we're lucky, we're lucky to have four healthy children."

Added Victoria, "I'd never say never about another baby. It's a juggling act -- a career, family, a husband who's busy. But I'd never say never!"

