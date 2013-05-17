Beyoncé baby talk grows much, much louder

Beyonce pregnant

By Kat Giantis

While Beyoncé doesn't appear to be showing any suspicious swelling in the belly region right now (that photo on the left is from Wednesday), the rumor mill continues to churn with chatter that she's gestating another bundle of joy. Less than a week after "multiple sources" told the New York Post that Blue Ivy would soon be a big sister, E! News has chimed in with "multiple sources" of its own confirming Bey-bey No. 2.

The stork whispers began in earnest after Beyoncé, 31, wore a belted, stomach-camouflaging, flame-bedecked Givenchy gown to the Met gala on May 6, and they grew deafening after she canceled a concert on Tuesday night in Belgium, ostensibly due to dehydration and exhaustion. This pic has also helped fuel the bun in the oven flames.

An insider recently told People that Bey and Jay have every intention of expanding their family, but plan to do so "after her tour is over and things calm down just a bit." Her Mrs. Carter world tour ends Aug. 5.

The couple's rep has yet to comment on the rampant pregnancy speculation, which isn't surprising given that the chanteuse dramatically unveiled her belly full 'o Blue Ivy onstage at the 2011 MTV VMAs.

"I would like more children," Beyoncé told "Good Morning America" earlier this month. "I think my daughter needs some company. I definitely love being big sister."

She added that life with 16-month-old Blue Ivy has made her "very protective. My biggest job in the world is to protect my daughter. ... I want to make sure she can have a healthy, safe, normal life. I feel really, really lucky that I can still do what I love and now have a way bigger meaning. That's to be her mother."

Click on for plenty more photo of the maybe-expectant Beyoncé ...