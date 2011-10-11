Beyoncé Fires Back at Rumors of a Faux Pregnancé

By Kat Giantis

Beyoncé wants everyone to put away their tinfoil hats and cool it with the wacky conspiracy theories already.

The stork-awaiting chanteuse has offered a big eye roll (via her rep) over the speculation that erupted following her appearance on Australian talk show "Sunday Night," when it appeared her swelling belly deflated as she sat down (watch it here).

Hypotheses have ranged from the plausible (Bey-Bey's form-fitting red dress and/or de rigueur Spanx folded in a strange way) to the far-fetched (she's paying a surrogate to carry the spawn of Jay-Z and is wearing a prosthetic bump until her newly announced February due date).

The official word from Beyoncé's rep on Internet-sweeping theories of a fake bun in the oven: "Stupid, ridiculous and false" (per ABC News) and "foolish" (per E! News).

Besides, it was just a few weeks ago when a glowing Beyoncé bared her belly in a bikini. Click on to see that, along with more of her maternity-wear moments ...