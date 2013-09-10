Beyoncé shares intimate photos from her yacht-based birthday getaway

Beyonce vacation Tumblr

By Kat Giantis

It's safe to assume that Beyoncé and Jay Z had a much, much better summer vacation than you and everyone you know. This week, the chanteuse posted photos from their recent European yachting adventure, and as you'd expect, it was first-class relaxation all the way.

The pics, posted on Bey's addictive Tumblr page and Instagram, show the A-list couple enjoying the good life with 20-month-old daughter Blue Ivy. Ensconced on board a massive yacht, the trio traveled along the coasts of Spain and Italy, with stops in Ibiza and Capri, among other picturesque locales.

The trip was taken in part to celebrate Beyoncé's 32nd birthday, and judging by the snapshots, it was one to remember, complete with fine wine, indulgent eats and sightseeing along cobblestone streets (left, which the singer took in while wearing a $50 shirt and $60 hotpants from Topshop).

It was also a nice respite from Beyoncé's Mrs. Carter world tour, which she resumed this week in Brazil, with Blue in tow.

"It's really interesting because I'm touring with my daughter for the first time," she told reporters, "and my dream has always been to be able to balance my life and my career."

