Brandi Glanville flashes boobs, butt on drunken night out: 'I [bleeped] up'

Brandi Glanville drunk wardrobe malfunction

By Kat Giantis

Brandi Glanville loves attention, even when it's negative attention. So color us unsurprised that she spent much of Tuesday tweeting about the night before, when paparazzi captured her unsubtly flashing her flesh after a night of partying with her pals in West Hollywood.

"I got drunk with my gays -- it's not murder," huffed the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" blonde, 40. "Everyone kept sending us drinks. I was being polite."

But is it polite to make her friends keep her upright because she's so unsteady on her feet? Or for her to bare her breasts and butt cleavage in a diaphanous, barely there dress and black thong? Or to flip off the paparazzi?

On the plus side, Brandi did experience some day-after regrets.

When a follower noted that her inebriated state was "maybe not the best look for a mom," Glanville, who has two sons with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, concurred, to a point: "agree, but the boys were at their dads I'm allowed to [bleep] up."

Brandi also agreed that the pictures should be a wake-up call, but added, "I forgot that my every move is watched. I was letting go with my gays ... I [bleeped] up."

When asked how she would explain the pics to her kids, she shrugged, "I haven't seen them, but I think honesty is key."

That said, Glanville won't stand for any guff from armchair critics: "When ur PERFECT and make all the right decisions ALL if the time, and don't have at least a bit of cellulite on ur ass, get back 2 me."

Brandi's blotto moment comes a few days after a reported restaurant confrontation with Cibrian and bonus mom/amateur Brandi impersonator LeAnn Rimes.

