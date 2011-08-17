Bridesmaid Lies and Dress Decisions: The Latest Kim K. Wedding Whispers

By Kat Giantis

Did you wake up and anxiously cross off another day on your kustom-made Kim Kardashian nuptial kountdown kalendar? Then we have good news: Rumors about her Aug. 20 aisle-walk with Kris Humphries are leaking faster than Ouzo fumes from Tara Reid's pores. Click on for a handy-dandy rundown of the so-called wedding of the year ...