Bridesmaid Lies and Dress Decisions: The Latest Kim K. Wedding Whispers
By Kat Giantis
Did you wake up and anxiously cross off another day on your kustom-made Kim Kardashian nuptial kountdown kalendar? Then we have good news: Rumors about her Aug. 20 aisle-walk with Kris Humphries are leaking faster than Ouzo fumes from Tara Reid's pores. Click on for a handy-dandy rundown of the so-called wedding of the year ...
By Kat Giantis
Did you wake up and anxiously cross off another day on your kustom-made Kim Kardashian nuptial kountdown kalendar? Then we have good news: Rumors about her Aug. 20 aisle-walk with Kris Humphries are leaking faster than Ouzo fumes from Tara Reid's pores. Click on for a handy-dandy rundown of the so-called wedding of the year ...