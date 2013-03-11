Britney Spears buys roadside artwork, flashes rear

Britney Spears

By Kat Giantis

We're starting to get a bad feeling about how Britney Spears is faring in the wake of her breakup with fiancé Jason Trawick. You'll recall that in the months leading up to her January 2008 meltdown, she was prone to shopping sprees, splashing out on everything from a mansion to a Mercedes. Then there was the time she popped into a lighting store to look at chandeliers while a court-appointed monitor sat in the car with sons Sean Preston and Jayden James.

And that brings us to Saturday, when Brit-Brit paused after a trip to Target in Westlake, Calif., to check out oil paintings for sale in the parking lot.

Dressed in sweats, she browsed the artwork and chatted with the female artist. She eventually settled on a Parisian street scene, which her bodyguards loaded into the back of her SUV. Based on the other paintings for sale, the piece set her back somewhere between $600 and $1,200.

And while she could easily afford the entire collection, safeguards remain in place for her finances under her dad-controlled conservatorship.

Meanwhile, something else Britney did when she was spiraling? Change outfits while out and about, and that seems to be what happened on Sunday as she cheered on Sean, 7, and Jayden, 6, at their soccer game.

Several photo agencies were on hand for the game, and Spears was snapped in two different outfits: a casual look consisting of gray sweatpants, a T-shirt and a pink hoodie, and a simple white minidress.

Unfortunately, the latter ensemble brought forth memories of exhibitionist Britney past: At one point, the wind blew, exposing her derriere to fellow parents and photographers. It's unclear which getup came first, but either way,