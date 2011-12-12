Hot Gossip

Cleavage Alert: Miley Swells With Pride While Out With Liam

Miley Cyrus brought out the big guns at CNN's Heroes event on Sunday night. No, not those guns: her strapping boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth. The back-on pair shared several loving looks on the red carpet, and the "Hunger Games" actor showed admirable restraint in not openly ogling the cavernous cleavage of the popster's buttery Cavalli gown. But Miley's mammary moxie did have people talking. Click on for more ...

