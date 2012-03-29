Split Drama for Khloe and Lamar?

By Kat Giantis

When Khloe Kardashian tied the knot with Lamar Odom in an E!-televised ceremony exactly one month after they met, no one expected it to last. Cut to two and a half years later and they are still together, but are they still going strong?

The current issue of Star magazine predicts doom and gloom for the schmoopy pair, proclaiming that that they are "past the point of no return" and they're now "faking it for the cameras."

The tab blames Khloe and Lamar's ostensible troubles on her candid struggles to conceive ("They're only intimate now when they schedule sex," snipes a source) and his so-so season since being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks.

"Khloe put on a brave face and prayed that a new beginning in Dallas would be good for their marriage," tattles a source. "Sadly, things have only gotten worse. Lamar is super depressed and Khloe is really having trouble handling his emotional issues."

Oh, and Khloe supposedly felt "violated" when Lamar visited a Washington, D.C., strip club in January with a few of his teammates.

Not surprisingly, the Kardashian Kamp has been quick to respond to marital meltdown report. Click on for more ...