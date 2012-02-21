Does Drew Barrymore Have a Bun in the Oven?

By Kat Giantis

Feb. 21, 2012

Will it be a very happy birthday for Drew Barrymore? The sunny star, who turns 37 on Wednesday, was caught by TMZ exiting a Beverly Hills doctor's office late last week clutching what appears to be a sonogram, sending the stork-watching rumor mill into overdrive.

Accompanying Drew on the visit was her art consultant fiancé, Will Kopelman, 34, who popped the question over the holidays after about a year of coupledom.

Further fueling the bundle-of-joy speculation: Barrymore sported a loose-fitting frock for a red-carpet appearance last week in Los Angeles and during a sit-down with Jay Leno earlier this month (left).

The actress's rep had no comment on the baby talk. Still, Drew has apparently been hoping for the pitter-patter of little feet for a while.

She's "yearning to get married and have kids," a source told Us Weekly in October. "I could see her getting pregnant before they get married!"

Another insider recently told People, "Drew is so motherly. Will would like to be a dad. Family is so important to him."

If Barrymore is pregnant, chances are good she'll do things much differently than her own mom, who let her party at Studio 54 before she was in junior high. The former child star ended up emancipating herself from her dysfunctional parents when she was 15.

