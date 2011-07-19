Fashion Victim? Marc Allegedly Wanted J.Lo to Dress Demurely

By Kat Giantis

Jennifer Lopez has often made a personal statement with her wardrobe. When rumors of a rift with Marc Anthony first surfaced in 2008, she stepped out in a super-slinky, cleavage-accenting gown, her ring finger bare. And just two weeks ago, J.Lo showed off her royal assets in an ab-flashing, derriere-clinging green gown for a meet-and-greet with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Once again, her finger was sans her wedding sparkler (she styled a different jewel instead).

Now, amid rumblings of Anthony's "controlling" behavior, Us Weekly claims he tried to reign in Lopez's bolder fashion statements.

"He would make her feel terrible about herself if she wanted to wear something sexy," contends an insider. "He likes her to dress in a demure, 'wife' style. He hated the fact that she was a sex symbol."

When the mag named Jennifer the Style Icon of the Decade in the spring of 2010, the cadaverous crooner allegedly attempted to take charge of her clothing options during the photo shoot, and he deemed one picture "too sexy and unbecoming for a 40-year-old mother of two," maintains a source.

Anthony, chimes in another spy, "has always been a very dominating husband. He wants to control everything Jennifer does."

What say you? Do you believe Marc tried to curb J.Lo's deep-seated need to let her famous curves be free? And, if so, did he succeed? Click on as we take a look back ...