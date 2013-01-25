Flash in the cans: Saucy Rihanna steps out in sheer frock

By Kat Giantis

Rihanna took a much-needed break from posting Instagram photos featuring her lady bits (often seen as she smokes pot-like substances and/or cozies up to Chris Brown) to enjoy a night out on the town. During which she flashed her lady bits, of course.

On Thursday, the tawny-tressed chanteuse hit Los Angeles hot spot Eden decked out in a diaphanous black minidress that exposed three things: her boobs, her thong and her clawing need for attention.

Where does this frock rank on the list of revealing RiRi ensembles? Click through for pics of some of her more risqué poses …