How Much Is Angelina's Engagement Ring Worth? Plus, Jen's Rumored Reaction

By Kat Giantis

By now, we've all had a chance to weigh in on whether the engagement ring that Brad Pitt spent a year designing for Angelina Jolie is gorgeous or gaudy. But the real question is, how much did his bejeweled creative vision set him back?

In its new, rushed-to-the-stands cover story on the A-list amours' long-awaited betrothal after six kids and seven years together, People estimates the yellow gold-banded sparkler tips the scales at a hefty 10-plus carats and is worth a staggering $1 million.

But Us Weekly places the value of the doorknob-sized rock slightly lower, at $500,000, while making note of the massive tablet-shaped center diamond and surrounding emerald-cut stones.

According to a rep for the ring's co-creator, Beverly Hills jeweler Robert Procop, the diamonds are of "the finest quality" and "cut with distinctive faceting to a shape and size that perfectly suits Angelina's long, slender fingers."

Those fingers were briefly on display Monday when Angelina was photographed entering the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles, the first sighting since the engagement announcement. Sporting a brown dress and beige wedge heels, she attempted to keep her left hand aloft under the weight of her enormous rock.

You'll recall that Pitt also designed the swirly, soft-serve diamond ice cream cone that was Jennifer Aniston's engagement ring. Click on to see his initial effort, along with news on how Jen allegedly reacted to the nuptial news ...