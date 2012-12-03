Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux throw star-studded shindig

By Kat Giantis

Is the big day getting closer? On Sunday night, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux welcomed a host of Hollywood pals to their Beverly Hills estate for a celebration, although there are conflicting reports as to what, exactly, they were celebrating.

E! News says it was an engagement bash, while Us insists it was merely the actress's "annual tree-trimming party."

Among the big names in attendance were Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi, Ben Stiller, Demi Moore and Tobey Maguire.

"People were very casual, dressed casual, and came with presents," an insider relays to E!. "About 50 people came, and some brought their kids."

The atmosphere included a DJ spinning indie tunes at low volume and a 10-foot Christmas tree that Us describes as "full and fluffy" (we know you'll sleep easier knowing that).

Theroux, 41, popped the question to Aniston, 43, in August with a massive 8-carat diamond ring, and since then the pair have laid low while maintaining a bicoastal lifestyle.

They also appear to be nesting. Last week, Jen and Justin were spotted furniture shopping in Los Angeles, ostensibly to outfit the under-renovation Bel Air mansion they bought earlier this year for a mind-numbing $21 million.

Click on for more pics of the betrothed couple, along with a closer look at Aniston's ring ...