Jennifer Aniston Sounds Off on the 'Triangle With My Ex-Husband'

By Kat Giantis

Jennifer Aniston strikes her usual pretty but relatable poses in the March issue of In Style as she answers questions from fans. And not surprisingly, one of the first queries centers on the endless tabloid-fueled war she's supposedly been waging with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie since 2005.

When asked about the most "annoying misconception" about her, the actress sighs, "The triangle with my ex-husband -- and that there's a feud there. It's constant. It's a story headline that won't go away, but it's a money thing -- [people make money off] a story that has nothing to do with reality."

(Of course, both Jen and Brad have stoked the triangle, from her 2005 assessment that he was missing "a sensitivity chip" to his recent admission that he "wasn't living an interesting life" during their union and was "trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn't." Oh, and her "triangle with my ex-husband" comment above).

Aniston, who turns 43 on Feb. 11, is out promoting "Wanderlust," and she was quick to praise current beau (and co-star) Justin Theroux while taking a subtle potshot at some of her exes.

"Having experienced everything you don't want in a partner over time, it starts to narrow down to what you actually do want," explains the A-lister, whose post-Pitt exes include John Mayer and Vince Vaughn. "As I get older I realize what qualities are important in love and what suits me. And what I won't settle for."

Theroux, 40, appears to have made the cut, at least based on the $22 million Bel-Air estate the pair recently purchased. But real estate commitments are one thing; style commitments are another.

Jen takes issue with the implication that she's borrowing wardrobe cues from her skinny jeans-encased, hipster squeeze.

