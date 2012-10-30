Jennifer Aniston's most cleavage-y couture

By Kat Giantis

Remember that "Friends" episode in which Rachel endures a mortifying dinner with her new boyfriend's parents? "The waiter spilled water down my back, and my boob popped out," she recounts to a horrified Phoebe, before shrugging, "It's OK. I have nice boobs."

Jennifer Aniston has a lot in common with her Ross-loving alter ego, as evidenced by the slinky, cleavage-showcasing Tom Ford dress she wore to the star-studded LACMA Art + Film Gala on Oct. 27 (left, with pal Cameron Diaz).

The newly engaged actress has long subscribed to the "if you've got it, flaunt it" school of fashion, although she makes a point of pulling out the big guns only on special occasions.

