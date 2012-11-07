Jennifer Lopez hurt by claims she had autograph-seeking maid fired

By Kat Giantis

Jennifer Lopez is shocked -- shocked! -- that anyone would accuse of her acting like a diva. She adamantly denies orchestrating the dismissal of a starry-eyed hotel staffer who may have overstepped her duties.

A maid named Pray Dodaj is quoted as telling a German tabloid that she lost her job at the swanky Melia Duesseldorf hotel last month after she rang the bell of J.Lo's suite and asked for an autograph.

"I was rejected by two assistants at the door," she maintains. "A day later the cleaning company that employed me at the hotel called and said that Ms. Lopez had complained. I was fired right there on the phone! Because of an autograph!"

Not so, insists Jennifer, who took to Twitter to defend herself (and stem what was surely an avalanche of "Maid in Manhattan" jokes): "C'mon thought you knew me better than this. Would never get anyone fired over an autograph. 1st I heard of this was on twitter. #hurtful."

Meanwhile, both TMZ and Gossip Cop say the cleaning lady actually "barged" into Jennifer's hotel room unannounced, prompting the star's security crew to contact the hotel's management.

"She has acted contrary to the contractual arrangements and disturbed the privacy of our guests," explains a hotel exec.

Dodaj was reportedly transferred to another hotel and remains gainfully employed.

"Jennifer always goes out of her way to meet and greet fans," her rep tells TMZ, "as well as stopping to sign autographs and say hello to hotel staff."

J.Lo is currently performing around Europe with her Dance Again tour, and she's been spotted enjoying the sights with squeeze Casper Smart.