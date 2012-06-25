Start Spreading the Nudes: Jenny McCarthy, 39, Bares Almost All on Playboy Cover

By Kat Giantis

Nothing says class and sophistication quite like sitting buck-naked on cold, hard cement while demurely covering one's nips with fishnet glove-clad hands. But that's how Jenny McCarthy describes her eagerly anticipated Playboy spread, which she couldn't be happier with than if it told her it wasn't getting vaccinated.

"I'm really proud of it," the blonde, 39, enthuses to People. "The pictures are really gorgeous and classy. They could be out of W magazine. They're really elegant. It's probably a lot more sophisticated than a lot of the stuff you'd see of people with their clothes on."

This is Jenny's sixth cover for the men's mag. She first doffed her duds for Hugh Hefner in 1993 and was subsequently bestowed with the prestigious Playmate of the Year title.

"Why should 20-year-old girls be the only ones that are considered desirable?" asks the mom of 10-year-old Evan (via "Access Hollywood"). "MILFs are sexy, too!"

McCarthy, who is currently dating Chicago Bears player Brian Urlacher, also reveals to Playboy that "this point in my life has been the most fun, sexual extravaganza. ... I feel 100 billion times more sexual, and that comes out in this pictorial."

OK, good to know.

To McCarthy's credit, she didn't go on a crazy diet in preparation for her eight-page pictorial, which was shot by photographer Steve Shaw.

"The one thing I like about Playboy is they don't have the anorexic look," she explains to People. "The women are voluptuous. So I didn't really want to diet. I just wanted to tone up."

The issue hits stands on June 29.