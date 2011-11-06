Justin Bieber Reportedly Plans to Undergo Paternity Test, Sue Mariah Yeater

By Kat Giantis

Justin Bieber is about to send a strong message to anyone who considers sullying his name with false accusations: You will be made to pay.

In the wake of Mariah Yeater's claims that the popster, 17, fathered her child after a backstage quickie, TMZ reports he soon plans to undergo a DNA test, and when the results prove that the kid is not his son, he will sue the stuffing out of her.

(For all those hoping for a daddy showdown on "Maury," we feel your disappointment.)

Bieber was in Belfast this weekend with still very much on girlfriend Selena Gomez for the MTV Europe Music Awards, but when he returns to the United States in a couple of weeks, a paternity test will take place.

The singer's pit bull attorney has apparently already found a lab to confirm what Justin proclaimed on Friday's "Today" show: that he's never met Yeater, 20, and her paternity suit is so much fried baloney.

According to TMZ, Yeater's lawyers seemed "nervous" when informed that Bieber would go on the attack once he's ruled out as the father.

Mariah is no stranger to the legal system. The photo at left was taken after her arrest in December 2010 for allegedly slapping an ex-boyfriend, whom she first accused (per TMZ) of fathering her 3-month-old son, Tristyn.

Word is, Bieber and his inner circle are determined to sue because they want "to show there are consequences when somebody trumps up phony, hurtful allegations against a celebrity."

Justin, for his part, showed no signs of strain at the Selena-hosted MTV EMAs, where he collected the coveted Best Male prize.