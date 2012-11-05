Romance rumor du jour: Which actor may be smitten with Katie Holmes?

It's a tradition that dates back to the earliest days of showbiz: When you have a project to promote, stir up a little romantic intrigue. For Katie Holmes, whose new Broadway show, "Dead Accounts," begins previews this week, that means rumors about a supposedly smitten castmate.

The New York Daily News says the former Mrs. Tom Cruise has a "not-so-secret admirer" in co-star Josh Hamilton (that's him on the left). A source claims that he's "really crushing on her and is making that clear to her every opportunity he gets. He's always nearby, in her face, during lunch, [and during] breaks."

That's probably not the best way to befriend a woman who supposedly had to use disposable cell phones to plot her divorce due to alleged day-to-day scrutiny by Cruise and his minions.

Anyway, Us also plays up the ostensible connection. In a story headlined "Katie Holmes Bonds With Broadway Costar Josh Hamilton Post Superstorm Sandy," the mag notes that the two hung out last Thursday during a break in rehearsals.

Hamilton, 43, however, has been with actress Lily Thorne since 2005, and a source tells Gossip Cop that he "adores" her. They are reportedly expecting their second child.

A rep for Holmes, 33, who recently shot down rumors linking her to actor Alex Schemmer, laughed off the romance rumblings. For now, the actress appears to be concentrating only on 6-year-old Suri and her work.

"She's really focused on her career and Suri right now," a source tells the paper. "She spends a lot of time at rehearsals, with her daughter, and at the gym. And that's basically about it. She'll get back to dating sooner or later. But it'll probably be later."

