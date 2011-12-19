Katie's Recycled Silk Jumpsuit: Better or Worse With Age?

By Kat Giantis

Katie Holmes has been released from the hermetically sealed, L. Ron Hubbard-designed containment pod where she's been kept in anticipation of Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol" promotional tour.

On Sunday night in New York, Katie celebrated her 33rd birthday by stepping out for a photo op with her husband, who still hasn't mastered the art of non-awkward hand-holding, and their camera-hating, gold high heels-wearing daughter, Suri.

For the occasion, Katie styled a black-and-white jumpsuit from her tepidly received Holmes & Yang line, a one-piece design that she first wore, to unanimous jeers, in 2008.

Granted, the colors are reversed, and her shoe choice is different, but we stand by what we said then: Determining which part of Katie's lace-topped jumpsuit is the least appealing is a little like deciding which death scene is the most depressing, Old Yeller's or Bambi's mom, because no matter what you pick, it's gonna end in tears.

What say you? Has Katie's creation improved with age, or is it still painful to look at, not unlike the volleyball scene in "Top Gun"? Vote now!