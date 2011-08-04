Kelly Osbourne Gripes About Kate Middleton's Sartorial Recycling

By Kat Giantis

Another day, another dis from Kelly Osbourne. Last week, she bashed her ex-boyfriend, Luke Worrall, for using her. On Wednesday, Christina Aguilera ended up in her crosshairs as Kelly fired off the F-word: fat. Now, Ozzy's little girl is taking aim at Kate Middleton.

Duchess Catherine's problem, according to Osbourne: She's too rich and famous to be recycling outfits, as she did at the weekend wedding of Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Phillips.

"In this country they call it a faux pas," Osbourne, 26, said during an appearance Wednesday on "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno." "In England they're like, 'Look how thrifty she's being, showing the British public that the Royals are in a recession as well.'"

If Kelly had married royalty, things would be different. Much different.

"I'm sorry, but if I had that job I would only wear it once," explained the "Fashion Police" panelist. "If I am going to be the future bloody queen of England, I'm going to wear that dress once because I'm giving up the rest of my life, all of my privacy. At least I can get a new dress every day!"

