Kelly Osbourne poses in teeny pink bikini, reveals slim-down secrets

By Kat Giantis

Kelly Osbourne proudly shows off her 60 pound-plus weight loss on the cover of Britain's Cosmopolitan Body, but it's not just her clothes that get doffed: She also lays bares her struggle to accept who she is.

"People think I lost weight and that's what made me happier," she tells the magazine. "That's not true; I had to learn to love myself first."

Ozzy's little girl, who has been to rehab multiple times, accomplished that with some professional help and serious self-reflection.

"Losing weight was just one benefit of putting the hard work in and sorting myself out on the inside, first through therapy," she acknowledges. "That was one of the scariest times of my life. I swear I've never felt more naked, because I had to actually be me and couldn't mask it."

Kelly's commitment to her health included overhauling her habits.