Khloe Plans Embarrassing, Raunchy Bachelorette Party for Kim

By Kat Giantis

Klass, thy name is Kardashian. Looks like Khloe Kardashian is determined to follow through on her threats to mortify big sister Kim during her pre-wedding festivities.

"I'm having so much fun planning the bachelorette party," Khloe enthuses to People. "My bachelorette party was very embarrassing [with] ... penis straws [and] everything penis-themed. Kim is very uncomfortable with all that stuff, so I'm going to go all out and embarrass her, because it's just fun."

And just in case you thought she was kidding, Khloe also told E! News about her plan to use replicas of male genitalia to make the future Mrs. Kris Humphries blush.

"I want to do it as bad as possible because she's so uncomfortable by it, and it's funny," explains Khloe, who we assume has already scripted, storyboarded and discussed camera angles for the festivities with Kim. "For my bachelorette party, it was so over-the-top ... so I want to be as annoying as possible with the bachelorette thing."

