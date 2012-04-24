Kim and Kanye Make it Official With Hand-Holding, Promotional Appearance

By Kat Giantis

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have crossed another important relationship milestone: using their couple status to promote her family's brand.

On Monday night, Kimye stepped out together in New York to support one of the Kardashian clan's many business ventures, in this case, the opening of Ryu, a new Japanese restaurant from Kourtney's unctuous significant other, Scott Disick.

The fledgling flames' presence at the event guaranteed a crush of media coverage, and they didn't disappoint.

Kim, 31, worked the red carpet solo in a little black dress, but once inside, she rendezvoused with Kanye and cozied up with him on a couch. Click on to see their sofa snuggling ...