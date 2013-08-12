Lady Gaga steps out in cheeky thong and bra under a Bedazzled bodysuit
By Kat Giantis
One of the downsides about being Lady Gaga is the constant need to be on. It's not as though she can throw on a pair of yoga pants and a tank top before heading out the door. Mother Monster must always deliver for her fans, especially when she has a new song to promote ("Applause" -- listen here).
On Sunday in Los Angeles, Lady G's bare lady bits made yet another appearance as she flashed her butt cheeks and cannily displayed her cleavage in a fishnet, crystal-encrusted bodysuit. The occasion was a night out at the Chateau Marmont with boyfriend Taylor Kinney.
The thong-centric appearance marks a return to skin-flashing form for Gaga, who has been lying low in recent months while recovering from hip surgery. A few hours earlier, she sported a lacy black bra and denim cutoffs for a quick visit to famed gay bar The Abbey.
Gaga has long found pleasure in what most consider their ultimate nightmare: being caught in public wearing only one's underwear. Check out some of Lady G's cheekiest and most memorable street fashions …
