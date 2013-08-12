Lady Gaga steps out in cheeky thong and bra under a Bedazzled bodysuit

Lady Gaga thong

By Kat Giantis

One of the downsides about being Lady Gaga is the constant need to be on. It's not as though she can throw on a pair of yoga pants and a tank top before heading out the door. Mother Monster must always deliver for her fans, especially when she has a new song to promote ("Applause" -- listen here).

On Sunday in Los Angeles, Lady G's bare lady bits made yet another appearance as she flashed her butt cheeks and cannily displayed her cleavage in a fishnet, crystal-encrusted bodysuit. The occasion was a night out at the Chateau Marmont with boyfriend Taylor Kinney.

The thong-centric appearance marks a return to skin-flashing form for Gaga, who has been lying low in recent months while recovering from hip surgery. A few hours earlier, she sported a lacy black bra and denim cutoffs for a quick visit to famed gay bar The Abbey.

Gaga has long found pleasure in what most consider their ultimate nightmare: being caught in public wearing only one's underwear. Check out some of Lady G's cheekiest and most memorable street fashions …