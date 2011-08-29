LeAnn Rimes Celebrates Birthday With Itty-Bitty Bikinis, Photo Op

By Kat Giantis

LeAnn Rimes celebrated her 29th birthday the same way she spends most any day in which the Earth revolves around the sun: She slipped on a series of teeny-weeny bikinis and gave a play-by-play about it on Twitter.

"Best beach day!" she enthused after frolicking for the paparazzi in Malibu with husband Eddie Cibrian and some pals. "SOOOOO full of pizza ..."

Yes, this fat-free, muscular body is clearly that of someone who enjoys gorging on doughy, cheesy, carb-laden deliciousness.

Anyhoo, LeAnn also excitedly shared a photo of the gift she received from Cibrian, who apparently blew his entire "Playboy Club" paycheck to buy her a very limited-edition designer purse.

"Omg....speechless! They made 13 of these Celine bags," she gushed of her new baby-blue carryall. "My husband is amazing!"

But not as amazing as LeAnn unselfconsciously preening for shutterbugs during her surf-and-turf outing. Click on for some of our favorite shots ...