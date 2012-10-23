Nipped Into Shape: Nicki Minaj, J.Lo, Kris Jenner Suffer Wardrobe Malfunctions

By Kat Giantis and Chris Gardner

For those who still remember what cereal you choked on when Nicki Minaj's nipular region made an unexpected cameo on "Good Morning America" last year, we have good news. She's being proactive about avoiding another peek-a-boob incident.

On Monday night, the popster popped out of her cleavage-cradling costume while performing in Manchester, England. This time around, however, she was saved from overexposure by a strategically placed pair of flower petal pasties.

Minaj, not surprisingly, didn't seem overly concerned about busting out of her bustier.

"You guys have seen my boobs before," she joked to the crowd. "You won't tell anyone, will you?"

While Nicki may have preserved her modesty, she's hardly alone in flashing her assets. In fact, another big name had neither pasties nor double-sided sticky tape to protect her when she jiggled out of her jumpsuit on Monday.

