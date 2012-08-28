Orange Crush? Katy Perry Poses With Flaming Locks

Another day, another hair color for Katy Perry, whose forays into tress tinting have run the rainbow, from pink to purple to platinum blonde to pitch-black.

This time around, she's sporting eye-searing orange locks on the cover of French mag L'Officiel. Katy's mane event looks like the love child of Florence Welch and Sideshow Bob as conceived in a pumpkin patch, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Coincidentally, the popster's 'do debut comes on the heels of reports that her ex-husband, Russell Brand, is dating Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell. It also follows the unveiling of John Mayer's newly shorn hair, which he buzzed not long after reportedly calling off their brief romance.

But we put it to you, gentle reader: What do you think of Katy's coppery tresses? Vote on her latest look, then click on to see more of her colorful hairstyles ...