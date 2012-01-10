Parental Problems: Katy Perry's Dad Accused of Anti-Semitic Rant
By Kat Giantis
As if Katy Perry doesn't have enough to deal with right now, she's also facing a torrent of bad press over anti-Semitic remarks reportedly made by her evangelical Christian father.
Over the weekend, the soon-to-be ex Mrs. Russell Brand seemed to distance herself from her minister parents by tweeting, "Concerning the gossip, I want to be clear that NO ONE speaks for me. Not a blog, magazine, 'close sources' or my family."
Especially when that family is espousing such execrable viewpoints. Click on for the details ...
