Paul McCartney Planning Intimate Weekend Wedding?

Paul McCartney

By Kat Giantis

Friends and loved ones of Paul McCartney are on nuptial red-alert. Word is, the music icon is about to make things legal with fiancée Nancy Shevell.

Us Weekly predicts the vow-swap will happen this weekend, while the London Daily Mirror says only that the I dos are "imminent."

Both outlets believe the ceremony will take place at McCartney's farmhouse on his sprawling estate in Sussex, England.

"They are very excited and almost everything is in place," a source tells the paper. "Friends and family have been put on standby. ... Nancy would have liked to get married in New York, but she knew an English wedding would make Paul happy."

A snitch adds to the mag, "It will be a small, intimate wedding. It's going to be very elegant and classic."

McCartney, 69, began his low-key romance with publicity-shy New York business exec Shevell, 51, in 2007. He popped the question in May with a honkin' art deco-style Neil Lane sparkler worth an estimated $650,000.

"In the end, they decided to marry in the U.K. and have a party for all their American friends at their home in the Hamptons later," says the Mirror's source, before adding, "I don't think I've ever seen a couple so besotted with each other."

The optimistic former Beatle is giving matrimony another shot after losing beloved wife Linda to breast cancer in 1998 and forking over $50 million to Heather Mills after their disastrous union ended in an epically bitter divorce in 2008.

"I just like being in love," McCartney said in 2008.

