Pregnant? Engaged? Jennifer Aniston Explains It All

By Kat Giantis

If Jennifer Aniston appears to have a certain glow right now, chalk it up to happiness, not hormones.

During a chat with Britain's Hello! magazine, the actress, 42, gave a refreshingly straightforward response to rumors that she's expecting the pitter-patter of little feet with boyfriend Justin Theroux.

"No, we're not pregnant," she states. "It's just I quit smoking, so I've gained a couple of pounds."

(Side note: The alleged extra baggage on her most-wanted body looks darn good.)

Still, it's a safe bet Jen's decision to nix her longtime nicotine habit will have armchair obstetricians wondering if it's in hopes of a stork visit.

Aniston, who is out stumping for her small-screen directorial debut, "Five," also dismisses tabloid talk that she's ready to sprint down the aisle with Theroux, 40, whom she went public with last spring.

"I am not planning to get married anytime soon," says the former Mrs. Brad Pitt. "I've been married once, and I don't know if I'll get married again."

And while "soon" and "don't know" leave a wee bit of wiggle room, Jen, who's perhaps feeling bold (and possibly cranky) due to her cancer-stick jonesing, plows ahead by denying that the much-discussed gold ring on her all-important finger came with a proposal.

"I can tell you that as of this very moment, as of today, I have no plan to get married," declares Aniston. "Got that?"

