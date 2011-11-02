Pregnant Pause in Jessica Simpson's Wedding Plans?

By Kat Giantis

So maybe Jessica Simpson's dad didn't get that $500,000 he reportedly wanted to break her knocked-up news, but he may still have time to hammer out a deal for her wedding.

A source tells People that the stork-awaiting starlet, 31, likely won't marry underemployed fiancé Eric Johnson until after the baby arrives.

It's been widely rumored that the numerology-inclined couple wanted to tie the knot on 11/11/11, the one-year anniversary of their engagement, and the insider acknowledges that a vow-swap this month was the initial plan.

"It's just going to be at a later date now [because] they really want to enjoy this time in their lives," explains the spy. "They're both still really committed to getting married and were both really into making decisions about what kind of wedding they wanted."

As for the impending pitter-patter of little feet, "They're really excited," says the source. "It wasn't something they planned per se, but it's also not something they were trying to avoid."

Another confidant chimes in to Us Weekly that the bun-in-the-oven news was "a happy surprise."

That flies in the face of OK!'s current claim that Jess is "ridden with angst" because she might be incubating twins after supposedly undergoing IVF (a source dismisses the double bundle rumors to Gossip Cop).

Meanwhile, it might be wise to hold off on sending a color-coded baby gift, because even though the tabloids say Simpson is carrying a girl, another insider tells People that she and Johnson haven't found out the gender.

"They're both very family-oriented and having a baby is something they both wanted," enthuses snitch No. 1. "It's wonderful!"

As we send a rousing mazel tov to the parents-to-be, let's take a look back at Jessica's pregnant fashion statements ...