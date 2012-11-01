Gossip Quickies for Nov. 2

By Kat Giantis

Amanda Scoffs at Talk of Birthday-Suit Stroll

The sad, lonely saga of Amanda Bynes continues, this time with the scene set in the saddest, loneliest place possible: a New York tanning salon. The unsafe-at-any-speed starlet adamantly denies an In Touch story that claims she "seemed totally out of it" as she wandered butt-naked into the salon's lobby before her spray-tan session. But Bynes assures Celebuzz the nude news is false ("That's not true. I'll sue," she rhymed in a text message), before harumphing to Us Weekly, "I'm not 'troubled.' I don't get naked in public. I'm 26, a multi-millionaire, retired. Please respect my privacy." A salon source echoes her denial to Gossip Cop, saying, "She's a good customer."