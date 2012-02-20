Gossip Quickies for Feb. 20

By Kat Giantis

Heidi's Ring Toss

If you were hoping against hope that Heidi Klum and Seal might find a way to salvage their nearly seven-year union, prepare to be disappointed.

"They had both been wearing their wedding rings and had mutually thought they might be able to work it out," a source tells People. "But it doesn't look like it's going that way."

Last week in Australia, Seal showed off a bare digit accented with neon nail polish, a move that came not long after he publicly declared that he wouldn't be taking off his wedding band anytime soon because "it's just pretty much a token of how I feel about this woman."

Heidi apparently got the message. She followed his ringless lead on Saturday, stepping out with a similarly bauble-free finger while accompanying children Leni, 7, Henry, 6, Johan, 5, and Lou, 2, to karate class.

According to the mag, Seal spent time in Los Angeles with his kids before heading Down Under, but he and Klum gave each other a wide berth.

"They have had very little contact and Heidi wants to keep it this way," explains the insider. "She feels less stressed out now and feels it's best to be away from Seal, so she doesn't get confused about her feelings."

Adds the spy, "She is moving forward with the divorce."