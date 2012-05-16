Gossip Quickies for May 16

Nailed It? Britney's Distressed Digits Raise Eyebrows

Is the prospect of live TV stressing out Britney Spears? She may have just signed a $15 million deal to become a judge on "The X Factor," but it was her fingers that grabbed the media's attention during FOX's big announcement on Monday in New York.

Several outlets noted the painful-looking state of Brit's cuticles (see the close-up here, but please put down any food you may be eating), which were apparently bleeding enough to stain one of the two fetching minidresses she modeled at the press event.

The redness was particularly jarring next to her massive engagement sparkler, which she received late last year from longtime love Jason Trawick, and it further fueled speculation over whether the still-under-conservatorship popster can handle the demands of the show.

"I would like to stop worrying so much, because I worry all the time," Spears told Glamour in late 2008. "And to learn how to be happier, just in general. I have to learn to take things not so seriously. And to stop biting my nails!"

