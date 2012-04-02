Red-Carpet Showdown: LeAnn Rimes vs. Nicole and Gwyneth
By Kat Giantis
LeAnn Rimes proudly posed at Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards in a printed, one-shouldered Stella McCartney minidress with swirling mesh insets. And while it's a relief to see the singer in something other than a bikini, it turns out she's sporting a red-carpet rerun. Not only was LeAnn not the first to wear this design, she's also not the first to wear it to a country music event. Back in November, Nicole Kidman wore a floor-length, one-sleeved version of the frock to the BMI Country Awards, where Rimes performed. So, did LeAnn one-up Nicole with this difficult design? Vote, then click on to see how she fared against another Oscar winner ...
