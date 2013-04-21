Reese Witherspoon arrested during husband's DUI incident

Reese Witherspoon arrested

By Kat Giantis

Things we never thought we'd type: Reese Witherspoon has been arrested. America's onetime sweetheart was busted and briefly tossed in the pokey in the wee hours of Friday morning after her husband, CAA agent Jim Toth, was pulled over on suspicion of DUI, reports Variety.

According to the police report, the Oscar-winning actress and mother of three, 37, was handcuffed and taken into custody on a disorderly conduct charge after she allegedly refused to obey police instructions to remain in the car.

Variety says the couple, who married in March 2011 and welcomed son Tennessee in September 2012, were released on bond around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Toth, 42, was purportedly weaving across a double line when he was nabbed. The police report says he looked "disheveled and his breath smelled of alcohol." Toth maintained he'd only had one drink hours earlier; he registered a .139 on a Breathalyzer test (legal limit is .08%).

Reese, meanwhile, apparently became "increasingly agitated" during the incident.

"Mrs. Witherspoon began to hang out the window and say that she did not believe that I was a real police officer," reads the police report. "I told Mrs. Witherspoon to sit on her butt and be quiet."

Seems the A-lister didn't take this advice. She reportedly exited the car and "stated that she was a U.S. citizen, and that she was allowed to stand on American ground."

The officer grabbed Witherspoon's arms to arrest her, which allegedly prompted her to ask, "Do you know my name?" The officer answered, "No, I don't need to know your name ... right now." He says she then added, "You're about to find out who I am."

Oh, famous people: Don't try the "Don't you know who I am?" gambit. It never, ever works.

Reese, who has been in Atlanta shooting "The Good Lie," reportedly warned, "You are going to be on national news." The cop told her that was "fine."

A court date is scheduled for Monday morning, but the pair are not expected to attend.

