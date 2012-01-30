Hot Gossip

SAG Awards Snuggling: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Pack on the PDA

By Kat Giantis

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt gave the masses exactly what they wanted at Sunday's SAG Awards: overt displays of public affection. The megastars couldn't keep their eyes, hands or lips off each other during the festivities, and they seemed to grow more demonstrative as the night progressed. Click on for the lovey-dovey highlights, plus Angelina's thoughts on the ever-present marriage question ...

