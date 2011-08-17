Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds Take Little Louis Hiking in Wyoming

By Kat Giantis

Not even the vast splendor of the Wyoming wilderness can protect celebrities from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. Over the weekend, longtime pals Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds were fuzzily photographed by TMZ while hiking in Grand Teton National Park.

Along for the trek: The actress's 19-month-old son, Louis, who hitched a ride in a backpack carried by Reynolds.

But this wasn't exactly a cozy outing for the "Proposal" pair, who were joined on the excursion by a couple of male pals. TMZ says they're all staying in nearby Jackson Hole, Wyo., where the Oscar-winning mom has a family vacation home.

Still, their together-time, coming as it does so soon after Bullock's surprise red-carpet appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Reynolds' comedy "The Change-Up," will surely spark yet another round of dating speculation.

Sandra, 47, laughed off the hookup talk in January, after she was photographed ringing in the New Year with the newly Scarlett Johansson-less actor, 34.

"I think there will be a collective sigh amongst women across the United States when I say he's not my lover," she said. "He's just an amazing friend that I've had for 10 years."

A source echoes that platonic sentiment to People, explaining, "They are like family, like a brother and sister. It's not a love affair. They've been friends for over 10 years, and they care for each other deeply. They support each other and have a lot of fun together."

But they can't blame us, the rom-com-loving public, for wanting more (if only to put the whole Jesse James ordeal behind us). In fact, we just couldn't resist compiling a few cute Sandy/Ryan moments, so keep clicking for more ...