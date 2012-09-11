Suri Starts First Grade at Swanky Private School

By Kat Giantis

Katie Holmes' lickety-split divorce from Tom Cruise not only freed her from an unfulfilling marriage, but it also gave her the opportunity to enroll 6-year-old daughter Suri in a mainstream school. On Tuesday, the much-photographed tyke began first grade at the elite Avenues private school in Manhattan.

People reports Suri seemed a little nervous as she arrived for her first day, biting her nails as she and Katie were chauffeured by SUV into a garage.

At least she didn't have to worry about her back-to-school ensemble: The fashionable kiddie sported a kicky pink bow in her hair, a cardigan and a pink leopard-print backpack.

Katie headed home after dropping off her daughter, who, until this point, has reportedly been home-schooled, presumably using the Scientology methods preferred by her father (his older children, Connor and Isabella, were taught using the tenets of L. Ron Hubbard).

With planned educational outposts on several continents, the just-opened Avenues bills itself as a "world school" and promises to turn out students who are "architects of lives that transcend the ordinary." Tuition at the for-profit institution reportedly runs around $40,000 a year.

