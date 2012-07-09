That's a Wrap: Katie and Tom Reach Divorce Settlement

By Kat Giantis

What was shaping up to be a divorce battle of Hollywood legend has quietly and quickly ended. A little more than a week after Katie Holmes surprised Tom Cruise by filing for divorce and asking for sole legal custody of 6-year-old Suri, they've made a deal.

"The case has been settled and the agreement has been signed," the actress's lawyer announced on Monday (via Us). "We are thrilled for Katie and her family and are excited to watch as she embarks on the next chapter of her life."

Her attorney went on to thank Tom's team "for their professionalism and diligence that helped bring about this speedy resolution."

No details on the deal were released, but People reports that Holmes, 33, will likely be allowed to stay in New York with Suri, with Cruise, 50, receiving "generous" visitation.

"We are committed to working together as parents to accomplish what is in our daughter Suri's best interests," their reps said in a statement. "We want to keep matters affecting our family private and express our respect for each other's commitment to each of our respective beliefs and support each other's roles as parents."

The "respect for each other's respective beliefs" is significant, given speculation that Katie pulled the plug because she feared that Suri would be indoctrinated into the Church of Scientology.

