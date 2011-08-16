Toys, Tats, Tongues and Trains: The Jolie-Pitts Chug Out of London

By Kat Giantis

Membership in the Jolie-Pitt clan sure does have its privileges. On Tuesday, Brad and Angelina treated their brood -- Maddox, 10, Pax, 7, Zahara, 6, Shiloh, 5, and 3-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox -- to a Hogwarts moment by chartering a locomotive of their very own for a trip from London to Glasgow, Scotland.

Virgin Trains confirmed that the megastars rented out the entire choo-choo for the five-hour journey but declined to estimate the cost.

But it turns out they weren't exactly alone. It seems the sizable cast and crew of Brad's currently filming "World War Z" joined them on the train, and the production company behind the zombie flick picked up the tab.

"Brad was in one car with some of the kids and Angelina was in another with the others," a spy tells People. "They were all smiling and looked really happy, but then I suppose it's not every day that a kid gets to have their own train to play with!"

Despite having multiple cars to run around in, the tykes were apparently kept occupied, thanks to their mom.

The Daily Mail reports Angelina loaded up on stickers, temporary tattoos and other tot-friendly crafts during an excursion Monday to a London-area toy store with Zahara and Shiloh, who showed paparazzi her new favorite thing -- her tongue.

That outing was just one of the highlights from their family-time in London. Click through for plenty more, including Shiloh's adorable tongue-in-cheek greeting for the shutterbugs ...