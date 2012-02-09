Very Bad Hair Day for Lindsay Lohan

Here's the thing: We take no pleasure in bringing you these pictures of Lindsay Lohan. We don't actually want to point out that the 25-year-old starlet appears to be styling a skin suit made from the brine-cured carcasses of her mom, Dina, Corinthian-leathered designer Donatella Versace and peroxided mob daughter Victoria Gotti (a role she once gunned for).

But here we are.

Less than a month after she received a thumbs-up at her probation hearing, the former actress surfaced on Wednesday at a star-studded amfAR benefit to kick off New York Fashion Week.

First, the good: Lindsay's white Tom Ford dress is quite pretty, as are her Prada shoes (keep clicking for more shots). And we appreciate that she stepped out for a good cause.

But it's hard to see past her synthetic-like, Barbie-plucked blond waves and chunky bangs, which clash with her frock. Plus, LiLo's lack of a healthy glow has us more than a little concerned.

Was this just an off night on the red carpet, or is it yet another reason to worry about Lindsay? Click through the pictures, then talk to us in the comments.