Womb Watch: Baby Talk Grows Louder Around Megan Fox

By Kat Giantis

Is the soon-to-be-hospitalized-for-exhaustion stork preparing to make yet another trip to Hollywood? Star magazine (via Radar Online) claims Megan Fox is expecting her first child with her husband, Brian Austin Green.

"They just found out and are incredibly excited," kvells a source "close to the couple," who adds that the news was unexpected.

Then, in a brilliant bit of tabloid logic, the insider points out, "It's still early, so they are only telling close friends and family members." Who are then apparently sharing the ostensible womb news with the good people at Star.

Anyhoo, Megan's rep did not respond to our request for comment on the bundle-of-joy burblings.

But the spy enthuses that the face-renovating actress, 25, is already a "great stepmom" to Green's 10-year-old son Kassius (with actress Vanessa Marcil), and "Brian knows she'll be wonderful with the baby."

Fox has been open about her desire to be fruitful and multiply with the erstwhile David Silver, 38, who she married in June 2010 after six years of on-and-off togetherness.

"I absolutely want biological children," she told The Hollywood Reporter last September while promoting the maybe aptly titled "Friends With Kids." "I've always wanted kids. It's just about the timing. I have it in my mind about what amount of money I want in the bank so that I can protect that child's future, and really protect it, so that kid never struggles. Once I feel safe with that, then I'll have kids."

Concludes the Star snitch, "[Megan] has really grown in the past couple of years. Megan used to only be concerned with her career, but now family comes first."

