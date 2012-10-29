Womb Watch: Mila Kunis Quashes Belly Swelling Speculation

By Kat Giantis

Is the world ready for Ashton Kutcher to be fruitful and multiply? Over the weekend, the actor was snapped strolling in Los Angeles with girlfriend Mila Kunis, whose horizontal-striped tank top touched off rumblings that the former "That '70s Show" co-stars might be awaiting the arrival of a little Jackie or Kelso.

According to the amateur obstetricians over at the London Daily Mail, the pocket-sized starlet, 29, "appeared to be showing a significant roundness in the stomach area."

While most non-Hollywood types tend to refer to such minor belly swelling as "lunch," the combination of Mila's seemingly muffin-topping jeans and her less-than-flattering shirt sent the stork whispers into overdrive.

Kunis' rep, however, is adamant that she is not incubating a Kutcher-shaped bun in her oven, insisting to whomever will listen that she isn't knocked up.

But the actress, who was first linked to Kutcher in the spring and has lately been suctioned to his side, has made no secret of her desire to procreate.

"This isn't the right time for me to have one, but I do want a family," she told the August issue of Glamour. "I'd rather be in love and have a baby than have a movie."

Kutcher, 34, for his part, was a doting stepdad to not-quite-ex-wife Demi Moore's three daughters during the couple's six-year marriage, which fizzled amid two-timing talk in November 2011. But he's apparently long had babies on the brain.

"Ashton really wants kids of his own and loves being around them," an insider recently told People. "It seems like Mila's the same."

