Womb Watch: Stork Rumors Surround Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson

By Kat Giantis

Here we go again. Another avalanche of stork speculation has hit Jessica Simpson after she spent a recent south-of-the-border family getaway covered up in billowy tops.

And the armchair obstetricians over at In Touch have raised the stakes by proclaiming the future Mrs. Eric Johnson pregnant.

A source claims Jess, 31, is due in the spring, and that she and her underemployed fiancé, who are reportedly thinking about getting hitched in November, consider this "the best wedding gift ever."

Other supposed signs of the impending pitter-patter of little feet: Simpson purportedly sent back a glass of champagne while celebrating Johnson's recent 32nd birthday, and she's having "kooky cravings," specifically, nacho chips dipped in chocolate (sidenote: Ick).

No word yet from Jessica's rep, but an insider denied the knocked-up talk back in July. So, what say you? Click on for the roomy sartorial "evidence," such as it is ...